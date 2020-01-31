Deputies searching for missing Berkeley Co. man

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies are asking for the public’s help to find a missing Berkeley County man.
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Arthur Capers.
According to the sheriff’s office, Capers was last seen around Thanksgiving.
“The family of Capers says this is unusual behavior him,” BCSO officials said. “According to his family, he has no history of medical, mental, or physical disabilities.”
Capers is known to frequent the Moncks Corner, Summerville, and North Charleston areas.
If you have any information you are asked to call the sheriff’s office at (843) 719-4412.
