Different strains of Coronavirus causing confusion, concerns

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Though health officials say there are no cases of a new strain of the Coronavirus causing a global health emergency, people can still test positive for other strains of the virus.
Doctors at MUSC say hundreds have tested positive for types of the Coronavirus that are similar to the common cold. That means people in South Carolina may be diagnosed with the Coronavirus without being diagnosed with the particular strain believed to have originated in Wuhan, Hubei Province, China..
The Centers for Disease Control say there are seven common strands.
As far as the strain blamed for a pandemic that began in China, doctors say there are only two groups who should be concerned about that: those who have recently traveled to Wuhan and those who have come in contact with the five documented patients diagnosed with that strain in the U.S.
“Right now if you’re in South Carolina, there’s no reason to think that minor cold symptoms would be like this because we just haven’t had any evidence that this particular Coronavirus is circulated near or around here,” Dr. Scott Curry said.
Officials say they are preparing in case they see any signs of the latest strain of the Coronavirus.
Meanwhile, U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar announced that President Donald Trump will temporarily bar entry to the U.S. of foreign nationals believed to be a risk of transmitting the virus. The new restrictions begin Sunday afternoon. Americans returning from Hubei province, the center of the outbreak, will be required to undergo 14 days of quarantine.
