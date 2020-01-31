Eagles use second-half run to outlast Bucs, snap streak

CHARLESTON, S.C. – First-place Winthrop used a second-half run to overcome a Charleston Southern lead on their way to a 77-60 win Thursday night in Big South action and remain unbeaten in conference play.
Charleston Southern (11-10, 5-4 Big South) led 32-31 at the break and held a lead as large as five in the early stage before Winthrop (15-7, 9-0 Big South) staged their run to remain perfect and spoil the Buccaneer comeback effort down the stretch in front of a sellout crowd of 947 people.
Phlandrous Fleming Jr. secured his eighth double-double of the season and scored 20-plus for the 10th time in 11 contests finishing the night with 20 points and 13 rebounds. Ty Jones was right behind with 19 points.
The loss ends a CSU four-game win streak that saw three come on the road.
How It Happened
- Winthrop used a 26-5 run in the middle stages of the second half to overcome the deficit and grab a lead as large as 20.
- After the Eagles came out hot in the early stages of the contest, CSU would chip away and take a 32-31 lead into the half led by 13 points from Ty Jones.
- Charleston Southern shot .414 from the floor and closed the first half on a 5-0 run for the 32-31 lead – their first of the night.
- Both teams traded baskets in the first few moments before the Eagles shot .581 in the second half to retake the lead for good.
- DJ Burn Jr. paced the Eagles with 23 as four players finished in double figures for the visitors while Fleming and Jones finished in double digits for CSU.
News and Notes
- Back-to-back Big South Player of the Week Phlandrous Fleming Jr. paced the Bucs with 20 points and 13 rebounds for his eighth double-double.
- Fleming also reached 20 points for the 10th time in the last 11 games.
- The loss snaps a four-game win streak from CSU and was the first loss on a Thursday this season.
Up Next
Charleston Southern takes back to the road seeking a four-game streak outside the Buc Dome and second victory at the Dedmon in three seasons as they take on preseason-favorite Radford. Tipoff between the Bucs and Highlanders is slated for 4 p.m. on ESPN+.