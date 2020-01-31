Here is the latest North and South Carolina sports news from The Associated Press

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Leticia Amihere scored 16 points and No. 1 South Carolina held Mississippi scoreless in the first quarter and limited Ole Miss to two points in the first half on the way to an 87-32 win. The Gamecocks led 18-0 after one period and scored 27 unanswered points before Mississippi got its first basket. Mimi Reid scored 12 points for Ole Miss.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Greg Olsen's playing days with the Carolina Panthers are over. The 34-year-old tight end announced on Twitter that he'll be leaving the team. He called it a mutual decision that followed a meeting with general manager Marty Hurney. Olsen has one year remaining on his contract and is due to cost $11.675 million against the salary cap in 2020. If the Panthers release him, they would be on the hook for $3.7 million in dead cap money. If he retires, the team could recoup that money. Olsen could try to continue playing or venture into broadcasting. He says he'll explore all options.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Bradley Beal had 34 points, nine rebounds and nine assists after he was snubbed for an All-Star selection, and the Washington Wizards beat the Charlotte Hornets 121-107. Miles Bridges led Charlotte with 23 points. Terry Rozier had 21. The Hornets have lost nine of 10 and 15 of 18. Beal failed to make the East team as a reserve in results that were revealed shortly before game time. He had been named to the All-Star Game the previous two years. Thomas Bryant scored 21 points for Washington.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Joe Gibbs will be inducted into NASCAR's Hall of Fame Friday night alongside Bobby Labonte and Tony Stewart. Both drivers won championships driving for Gibbs, who is already in the Pro Football Hall of Fame after winning three Super Bowls as a coach. The induction trio caps a historic year for Gibbs. A year ago, his eldest son died and his team went 1-2-3 in the Daytona 500 a month later. Gibbs drivers won a record 19 races and the the Cup Series championship. Now he celebrates at the Hall of Fame.
CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson defensive end Logan Rudolph says he's stepping away from football. Logan, the younger brother of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph, has said he'll graduate in May and pursue other interests. Logan Rudolph has long had aspirations of becoming an actor. Rudolph started nine of 15 games this season for the Tigers. He made 26 tackles and also had a 39-yard fumble return for a touchdown against Boston College. Rudolph is a 6-foot-2, 240-pound redshirt sophomore. Rudolph made his intentions known on a social media video posts Wednesday.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — The Southeastern Conference schools each received more than $44.6 million in total revenue distributed by the league. It's a seven-figure increase from the previous fiscal year. SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said Thursday the league handed out just over $651.0 million of total revenue among the 14 members for the 2018-19 fiscal year. The fiscal year ended on August 31, 2019.That's up from $627.1 million total and $43.1 million per school in 2017-18.