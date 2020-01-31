N. Charleston Police chief holding news conference on decision to withdraw nomination for top state job

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police Chief Reggie Burgess will speak to reporters Friday about his surprise decision to withdraw his nomination as the next director of the state’s Department of Public Safety.
That news conference is scheduled for 1 p.m.
Burgess wrote a letter on Wednesday to Gov. Henry McMaster stating his intention to withdraw citing concerns regarding his family.
McMaster had announced in November that he had selected Burgess to lead the agency beginning in February.
But in his letter to McMaster, Burgess wrote the nomination and confirmation process “has taken an emotional toll on my family.”
“They have always wholeheartedly and unconditionally supported my career in law enforcement, and I believe that in this case, I must support them and place them first," Burgess wrote. "I respectfully request that my nomination be withdrawn.”
McMaster released the following statement on Burgess’ withdrawl:
“Chief Burgess has dedicated his life to serving South Carolinians as a law enforcement officer and has an astounding body of work to show for it. Most importantly, he’s a great man who has proven he has the qualities that would have made him a transformational leader at the Department of Public Safety. That he is prioritizing his family over his nomination to lead the agency says all anyone needs to know about Chief Burgess, and I find great comfort in knowing that he’s not going far and will continue to serve our people through his leadership at the North Charleston Police Department.”
The governor will name an acting director, and is expected to announce a new nominee for the position soon.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
