N. Charleston police chief Reggie Burgess withdraws nomination for top state position

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police Chief Reggie Burgess has withdrawn his nomination as the next director of the state’s Department of Public Safety.
Burgess wrote a letter on Wednesday to Gov. Henry McMaster stating his intention to withdraw citing concerns regarding his family.
“As my nomination and confirmation has progressed, it has taken an emotional toll on my family,” Burgess said. “They have always wholeheartedly and unconditionally supported my career in law enforcement, and I believe that in this case, I must support them and place them first. I respectfully request that my nomination be withdrawn.”
It was just this past November that McMaster announced he had selected Burgess to serve as the director beginning in February.
McMaster released the following statement on Burgess’ withdrawl:
“Chief Burgess has dedicated his life to serving South Carolinians as a law enforcement officer and has an astounding body of work to show for it. Most importantly, he’s a great man who has proven he has the qualities that would have made him a transformational leader at the Department of Public Safety. That he is prioritizing his family over his nomination to lead the agency says all anyone needs to know about Chief Burgess, and I find great comfort in knowing that he’s not going far and will continue to serve our people through his leadership at the North Charleston Police Department.”
Burgess told the committee he had several conversations with the governor before McMaster nominated him for the post. Burgess said he would improve morale in the highway patrol by speaking personally with troopers about any issues. Burgess would have succeeded Leroy Smith who was not recommended for another term.
Burgess replaced former NCPD Chief Eddie Driggers to become the city’s ninth police chief.
He took over a department that was was embroiled in controversy after former officer Michael Slager shot and killed Walter Scott during a traffic stop three years earlier.
Burgess is a life-long resident of North Charleston and graduated from Bonds-Wilson/North Charleston High School in 1984.
He joined the North Charleston police department as an entry-level patrolman in 1989.
