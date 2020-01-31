Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center dedicates new portrait of namesake

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center unveiled a new and accurate portrait of the Soldier who sacrificed his life in Vietnam in 1968.
The new portrait replaces an earlier portrait hospital officials learned was not a true likeness of Private First Class Ralph H. Johnson. They learned of the discrepancy during the March 2018 commissioning of the USS Ralph Johnson. During the events that led to the ship’s commissioning, Johnson’s family received a copy of his official enlistment photo.
That prompted a search to find an artist who could create a portrait of Johnson as he really looked, VA spokesperson Tonya Lobbestael said.
The search led them to Vietnam-era Navy Veteran and artist-illustrator Rick Austin. Austin, who volunteers at the Charleston VA, worked with Johnson’s family and the hospital for six months to create the new portrait. Austin said Johnson became part of his family in the process.
“Ralph spoke to me a lot while he was in my living room,” Austin said. “I hope his portrait speaks to many others.”
More than 200 Veterans, Marines, Service members and others attended Friday’s dedication.
“That is Ralph. It looks just like him," Johnson’s sister, Helen Richards, said. "It was so important to me to have an accurate portrait and I can’t thank Rick and the VA enough.”
The audience at the dedication ceremony included Lt. Patrick “Clebe” McClary and Alex Colvin, who both were wounded in the attack that claimed Johnson’s life. Johnson was posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor. Officials say the 19-year-old used his body to shield two fellow Marines from a grenade on March 5, 1968, in the Quan Duc Duc Valley.
Colvin was Johnson’s best friend and said he thinks of Johnson every day when he looks in the mirror and sees the scar from the attack.
Both McClary and Colvin said they likely would not be alive if not for Johnson’s ultimate sacrifice.
The USS Ralph Johnson, the Navy’s 64th Arleigh Burke-class destroyer, was commissioned in March 2018 at the Columbus Street Terminal in Charleston.
The Charleston VA Medical Center was also named for Johnson in 1991.
