Report: Orangeburg County man accused of attacking wife with machete

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Leonard Rivers, 55, has been charged with attempted murder after being accused of attacking his wife with a long knife.
Deputies with the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office arrived at a home on Par Street just after 2 a.m. on January 25 regarding the domestic dispute. They were told by a woman who suffered cuts that she was attacked by her husband, Rivers, during an argument in the front yard. The woman told authorities that she was hit in the forehead by the machete and struck a second time on her left hand.
Deputies said the woman wasn’t able to provide any more information regarding the attack after losing a large amount of blood and becoming lightheaded.
According to the incident report, a witness told deputies that some men intervened during the attack and took the knife away from Rivers, who ran away after the altercation happened.
During Thursday’s bond hearing, officials said the woman suffered an eight-inch gash across the forehead and several of her fingers were nearly severed.
Bond for Rivers was denied.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.