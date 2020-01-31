Residents, business owners weigh in on future of Isle of Palms Marina

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCSC) - The Isle of Palms Marina could get a number of upgrades and changes.
On Thursday night, the city took the first step in figuring out what the community wants at the location.
What the city decides to do with the community marina will impact key leases on businesses ending this year and major renovations needed to its docks.
From more green space, to possible restaurants, Thursday’s meeting overflowed with people wanting to weigh in.
Right now, there are four tenants in the marina. Two of those leases end this year including a currently closed restaurant and a water sport rental company, Tidal Wave Water Sports.
The company’s co-owner, Michael Fiem, said he’s worried that they might have to pack up shop if the city does not renegotiate a lease.
“Right now, if we do not get a lease before season, we will not run this season,” Fiem said. “We offer to get onto the water, so that by doing activities such as ours and others, that they’re getting a deeper experience.”
Other people at the meeting suggested a locally-focused area with more access to green space and the water.
Bruce Chodosh lives near the marina and attended the meeting. He said he wants the area to be a draw both for neighbors and visitors.
“It’s really the focal point of the island,” Chodosh said. “I’d like to see it be the showplace of the Isle of Palms. A recreation area, a park where people can come and relax and people can have a good time.”
Also, for some working at the marina, they say safety concerns need to be a top priority before any other changes.
“The biggest issue is I see little kids running up and down this dock. It’s not going to take long until somebody gets hurt,” marina employee, Joe Remoll said. “It’s not safe and we need new docks.”
City officials say they hope to renovate the aging docks in fiscal 2021 year.
As for other potential added amenities, the public comments will be reviewed by the property committee and presented at next month’s council meeting.
The city is currently accepting comments online here.
