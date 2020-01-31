SCDMV mobile unit in N. Charleston offering Real IDs Friday

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Friday is the last day the South Carolina DMV Mobile Unit will be in the tri-county area. The unit will be set up outside of the North Charleston Athletic Center between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
A Real ID will cost $25.
Come October 1, 2020, all old driver’s licenses will not grant you access to military bases, federal buildings, or allow you to board a plane. All of those locations will require the REAL ID, which is an ID with a gold star.
Those interested in purchasing a Real ID at the mobile unit must bring all of the following:
· Proof of Identity (Government-issued birth certificate or valid US Passport)
· Proof of Social Security Number
· Two Proofs of Current, Physical SC Address
· Proof of All Legal Name Changes
Less than 30% of people in the tri-county area have obtained the Real IDs, so the SCDMV is aiming to cut back on wait times and avoid large crowds at the DMV.
“We are trying to alleviate the long wait lines by not waiting until the end of October,” Angela Allen with the South Carolina DMV said. “So by us coming to the community, we hope that the percentage of Real IDs within the community will go up with us here.”
There will also be voter registration booths set up alongside the mobile unity to give a quick tutorial of the new machines.
If you aren’t able to make it to the mobile unit, but you still want to avoid the lines, you can also visit their website.
