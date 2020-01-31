Wet Friday to give way to improving weather this weekend!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A wet Friday is ahead with showers increasing during the day, peaking this afternoon and early this evening. Rainfall totals between 0.50″ and 1.50″ are likely. Temperatures will stay chilly throughout the day with highs ranging from the mid 40s near I-95 to the mid 50s at the beaches. Most of the rain will end by late this evening with only a few light showers or drizzle leftover tomorrow morning. Saturday will be a fairly cloudy day with some drizzle in the morning and a few light showers possible toward the evening. The clouds will exit Saturday night with much sunnier weather on Sunday. A big warm-up is on the way next week with highs 70° or warmer Monday through at least Thursday.