Charleston County School District hosting school choice fairs

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School District is hosting School Choice Fairs on Saturday as national School Choice week comes to a close.
The School Choice application process for the 2020-2021 school year opened on January 28, 2020 and will end on Friday, February 28.
Choice Fairs are taking place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at four schools on February 1. The schools includeC.E. Williams Middle, Laing Middle, Military Magnet Academy, and St. John’s High.
The district says families should visit the location closest to their residence to learn about their available school options.
Paper applications are due by 4 p.m. on the February 28. The online application window closes at 6 p.m.
Students will be notified of acceptance on April 3 and parents will be able to confirm acceptance up until April 23.
The school district says residency address confirmations must be received by June 30.
Paper application pick-up and drop-off locations for this year’s cycle are as follows:
- Baptist Hill Middle High
- Camp Road Middle,
- C.E. Williams Middle
- Laing Middle
- Military Magnet Academy
- St. John’s High
- District’s Office at 75 Calhoun Street
