DD2 partners with Rotary Club of Summerville to distribute 10,000 meals to families in need

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - "The Strike Out to End Hunger" community service project is aimed to help families who are need within Dorchester District Two and the community.
Rotary Club of Summerville immediate past president, David Powell, coordinated the project.
On Saturday, the Rotary Club, JROTC cadets and other volunteers packaged 10,000 meals for distribution at the Sticky Fingers on Main Street in Summerville. The Rotary Club also purchased the food.
"Even as good as the economic times are right now, we know there are still a lot of people in the community that suffer from hunger and so we see an opportunity here to help address that problem in a manner that will benefit a lot of people," Powell said.
The school district says the project is bringing together schools, PTA groups, businesses partners and others to address hunger.
Dorchester District Two Superintendent Joe Pye says they want children in the school district to give back to the community.
"These are leaders in our schools, they step up to the plate they asked to be involved," Pye said. "We don't really have to beg anybody to do anything their here. We could have had 1,000 students here easy today, they want to give back to the community, they want to be involved. You watch their faces and they are enjoying this tremendously."
Summerville High School JROTC cadets are volunteering to load the boxes on to the shuttle buses. There's about 278 boxes of food.
National Karate MMA of Summerville, Goose Creek and West Ashley provided the shuttle buses. The food will be taken to the school district warehouse where they will be temporarily stored.
"We're thankful for the opportunity, we're blessed to have this chance to address and help people that we know are in need," Powell said.
The meals will be delivered to schools for distribution to families over the coming weeks.
