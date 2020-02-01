Lane and ramp shoulder closures scheduled in Berkeley County

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Lane and ramp closures on I-26 are expected in Berkeley County beginning on Monday, February 3.
2020 Banks Construction will be performing nighttime lane closures from 7:00 PM to 6:00 AM near exit 194 through Thursday, February 6. The work area will be the east-bound and west-bound fast lanes of I-26 in the areas adjacent to exit 194, Jedburg Road exit.
The ramp shoulder closures will be on the ramps at Exit 194. These operations will be conducted during daytime working hours through Friday, February 7.
Drivers traveling near the project’s construction zone are asked to be aware of crews working in the area at all times and to comply with traffic control signs and reductions in speed limits.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.