Latest South Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EST

SANTEE COOPER-TRIAL
Judge sets trial in lawsuit involving Santee Cooper
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A state judge has set April 20 as the start date for a trial deciding whether state-owned utility Santee Cooper should refund possibly billions of dollars to some 2.2 million ratepayers. The date set Thursday by state Judge Jean Toal was a victory for Santee Cooper’s ratepayers, who have been certified to join together to sue the utility, and whose lawyers had been pushing for more time to prepare their case. The lawsuit involves the $9 billion failed V.C. Summer nuclear project. News outlets report the case seeks to force Santee Cooper to refund customers what they have already paid in higher power bills for the project while also preventing the utility from charging customers any further for the unfinished plant.
NOMINEES WITHDRAW
SC governor loses 2 of his appointees after issues surface
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Two of South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster's choices to run state agencies have withdrawn after problems surfaced following their nominations. State Rep. Bobby Cox won't be the first director of the South Carolina Department of Veterans Affairs because of an 80-year-old state law banning a lawmaker from leading an agency created during his term. The law wasn't discovered until seven weeks after his nomination. And North Charleston Police Chief Reggie Burgess said he withdrew his nomination to run the Public Safety Department because of the toll on his family after the public learned about his tax debts at a confirmation hearing.
SC EDUCATION-MEETING MISSISSIPPI
SC looks to Mississippi as it works to improve education
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina lawmakers looking to improve education are looking west for some guidance. Invited by the legislature, Mississippi Education Superintendent Carey Wright gave a nearly hourlong presentation Thursday to South Carolina House members. Wright reviewed the various steps education officials had taken to drastically improve fourth grade math and reading scores. South Carolina and Mississippi both started working to improve reading in early elementary school about six or seven years ago. Wright's program increased the numbers of students reading at the proper grade level when they leave third grade from 52% to about 85%. Similar reading scores in South Carolina declined.
BUSINESS FRAUDS-PLEA
Former Missouri business owner pleads guilty in fraud scheme
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — A South Carolina man who formerly owned businesses in Missouri has pleaded guilty to three schemes fraud schemes involving millions of dollars. Fifty-year-old old Russell Grundy, of Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, admitted Thursday that he made several false claims in dealing with businesses involving the development or use of advanced technologies. Grundy, formerly of Aurora, Missouri, also admitted he made false statements on a loan application. Prosecutors say Grundy used millions of dollars he received from the schemes for himself.
PRISON CONTRABAND BUST
$60,000 in contraband found hidden in SC prison equipment
McCORMICK, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina prison officials say they found dozens of contraband cellphones and earbuds and more than 32 pounds of tobacco and marijuana hidden in a piece of construction equipment. Authorities say guards searching the equipment Wednesday at McCormick Correctional Institution discovered the secret panel with the $60,000 stash of contraband. None of the banned items made it to inmates. In all, prison guards found 32 smartphones, 27 pounds of tobacco, 5 pounds of marijuana, 33 chargers, 31 USB plugs, 17 sets of Bluetooth earbuds, 47 lighters, a half-gallon of liquor and other assorted items.
LANDFILL DOCUMENTS
Confidential Georgia documents recovered in S Carolina trash
GRANITEVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Confidential documents from a Georgia state agency that should have been destroyed when they were discarded have been found in a South Carolina landfill. Aiken County Administrator Clay Killian says the Georgia Division of Family and Children Services documents were found among piles of trash in Graniteville last week. Guidelines require such documents to be shredded or burned. The Georgia agency's deputy division director and general counsel says the recovered documents were being stored in a secure warehouse in Georgia. Officials didn't say how they ended up across state lines. Killian said the disposal company wouldn't knowingly accept material from outside the county.