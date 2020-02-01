Latest South Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EST

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A state judge has set April 20 as the start date for a trial deciding whether state-owned utility Santee Cooper should refund possibly billions of dollars to some 2.2 million ratepayers. The date set Thursday by state Judge Jean Toal was a victory for Santee Cooper’s ratepayers, who have been certified to join together to sue the utility, and whose lawyers had been pushing for more time to prepare their case. The lawsuit involves the $9 billion failed V.C. Summer nuclear project. News outlets report the case seeks to force Santee Cooper to refund customers what they have already paid in higher power bills for the project while also preventing the utility from charging customers any further for the unfinished plant.