Man lures child into home, sexually assaults them in Simpsonville, police say

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (WIS) - A man lured a child into his home where he sexually assaulted them in Simpsonville, police say.
The Simpsonville Police Department said Martin Acosta Mundo, 53, was arrested.
According to officials, police responded to a home on Wednesday in the city limits of Simpsonville on a report of a suspect who lured a juvenile into his home and sexually assaulted them.
Mundo was charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor third degree, police said.
Police said Mundo was given no bond and was taken to the Greenville County Detention Center.
Officials ask if you have any information about this case, or if you have a minor child who may have had contact with Mundo, please contact Investigator Jason Weibel of the Simpsonville Police Department at 864-967-9536 or at jweibel@simpsonvillepd.com.
Police said all information will be kept confidential.
