Report outlines Charleston’s housing crisis; city planners respond with goals in affordable housing

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A new report released this week says Charleston is in a housing crisis.
Now, city officials want to take the findings and help promote affordable housing in the area.
This week, multiple city departments worked along with the city’s Harvard fellow to release the report “Housing for a Fair Charleston” which outlines 37 different tools the city plans to use to address the lack of affordable housing
According to the report, almost half of all Charleston renters and a third of homeowners are burdened by the cost of housing.
Charleston’s director of planning, preservation and sustainability Jacob Lindsey said the new 5-year plan will guide decisions in helping affordable housing flourish.
"Some of the key recommendations of the report include putting policies in place to remove barriers to affordable housing," Lindsey said. "That is something that we are going to do now and we are going to take immediate action on."
Among the recommendations are providing zoning incentives to developers who decide to implement affordable housing , as well as looking at a potential ordinance to allow certain alternative housing like tiny homes or accessory dwelling units (AUDs).
The report also shows a strong connection between access to transportation and cost of living. With the Lowcountry Rapid Transit plan in the works that will connect drivers from the city all the way to Summerville, city leaders also want to use those plans to guide housing initiatives.
"We need to focus our affordable housing efforts around that transit line and other future transit investments," Lindsey said. "That's a key idea and that's going to frame our policies moving forward."
Officials say a major barrier in putting these plans to pavement is the price of building in Charleston.
That’s why the plan also outlines effective ways to use existing bond, state, and federal funding to start new programs in the next few years.
“We hope that this report is going to be integrated into all of the city’s functions,” Lindsey said. “Not just in the planning department or in the housing department, but really something that crosses government to help remove red tape to build more affordable housing.”
