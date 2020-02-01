Lanes back open after accident shuts down portion of Ashley River Rd. in Dorchester Co.

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - All lanes are back open after a serious accident shut down a portion of Ashley River Road Saturday morning in Dorchester County.
According to the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office, Ashley River Road was closed in both directions by the 4500 block around 10:50 AM.
Deputies reopened one lane just before 12:00 PM but are warning drivers to expect delays.
No word on any injuries or the cause of the accident. Check back for updates.
This is a developing story.
