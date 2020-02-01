Weekend Toss Up: Cloudy & damp today, but sunny tomorrow

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Drier air will finally move in the second half of the day and skies should begin to clear tonight. Ahead of the drier air a few showers are possible along with misty conditions Saturday. Temperatures will stay cool and should get into the mid 50s. Cooler air should move in overnight and areas away from the coast will be in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees. High pressure will build in starting tomorrow. Look for a lot of sunshine. The pressure will expand through the work week and a southerly flow means Spring-like temperatures! High tomorrow will climb to the low 60s then soar to the low 70s Monday.
The next strong cold front should move through Thursday/Friday. This front will bring the likely chance for rain Thursday. Temps will stay above normal until this front moves through. Cooler air will return to the forecast Friday.
TODAY: Cloudy with mist and a few showers; HIGH: 56.
TOMORROW: Sunny and cool; HIGH: 63.
MONDAY: Warming up with sunshine; HIGH: 72.
TUESDAY: Comfortable and mostly sunny; HIGH: 71.
WEDNESDAY Warm with sun & clouds; HIGH" 73.
THURSDAY: Comfortable with increasing clouds and chance for rain; HIGH: 72.
FRIDAY: Cooler with a few showers possible; HIGH: 61.
Meteorologist Danielle Prinz
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.