What’s Driving You Crazy: Asphalt crumbling on portion of Folly Road

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - After a viewer wrote in to express concerns about a part of Folly Road, Live 5 got answers and a solution.
Patrick Mise wrote in to say, “The road drops down and you can see in the photos that something is going on under the road.” The asphalt was crumbling on Folly Road near the James Island connector on a small bridge that goes over a body of water.
Live 5 reported the issue to the South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) and within a day, the potholes were filled.
SCDOT bridge engineer Kevin Turner said he is aware of the crack that seems to be forming in the right lane. He said this roadway was widened and you can see where the older parts and the newer parts of the roadway are settling at different rates into the marsh below. Turner said this is common in coastal communities. Right now, no additional repair work is planned.
If you see a maintenance issue on a state-owned road, the SCDOT has a website where you can report the problem. There is a place to explain the issue, choose the county and the road and put your contact information. To do this for your area, click: here.
