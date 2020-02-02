Beaufort County election officials to host forums on voter registration and elections Reply all

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Beaufort County election officials are hosting four community forums on voter registration and elections ahead of the Democratic presidential primary on February 29.
The Board of Voter Registration and Elections of Beaufort County wants voters to be informed and prepared when they head to the polls.
The first forum will take place on Monday at the Technical College of the Lowcountry in Beaufort and others will take place in Bluffton, Okatie and Hilton Head Island.
At the forum, people will be able to learn about upcoming election events and get a photo ID.
County officials say you'll also be able to get a demonstration of the new paper-verified voting system.
According to the state election website, polls across the state will be using this new system.
Meanwhile, some areas started using them during local elections last year including Charleston County.
People who attend the forums will have a chance to learn more about the absentee voting process and get questions answered about the election process.
The forums are as follows:
- Monday, February 3 - Technical College of the Lowcountry (Auditorium) 921 Ribaut Rd. Beaufort, SC from 6:00 pm – 7:30 pm
- Tuesday, February 4 - Bluffton Library (Large Meeting Room) 120 Palmetto Way Bluffton, SC from 5:00 pm – 6:00 pm
- Thursday, February 6 Sun City (Magnolia Hall) 118 Sun City Lane Okatie, SC from 6:00 pm – 7:30 pm (Sun City Residents Only)
- Monday, February 10 St. Luke’s Church (Fellowship Hall) 50 Pope Avenue Hilton Head Is., SC from 6:30 pm – 8:00 pm
For more information call 843-255-6900.
