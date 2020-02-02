Big warm up ahead: Stretch of 70 degree afternoons this week

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A warm up kicks off today! Highs will peak in the low 60s, still feeling cool, but a large difference compared to yesterday’s chilly temperatures. Look for a lot of sunshine along with breezy conditions. Overnight lows should dip into the low to mid 40s. A ridge of high pressure will fill in across the eastern U.S. this week and will warm temperatures up! Highs tomorrow through Thursday should get into the 70s. Wednesday afternoon could feel the warmest with temps possibly reaching 75 degrees! Expect more clouds to move in late Wednesday ahead of a strong cold front. A few showers are possible Wednesday evening before wet weather arrives. Widespread rain is likely along with the chance for a stray t-storm or two Thursday. Cooler and drier air will move in Friday.