Charleston Co. School District hosts school choice fair

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School district hosted a school choice fair Saturday to help ensure parents are aware of the school opportunities available to their children.
The fair was held at CE Williams, Laing Middle, Military Magnet and St John’s High School.
Caitlin Markham, a parent in the Charleston County School district says she enjoys the choice program because it allows parents to have a say in their child’s education.
“I think it’s great," Markham said. "I’m hoping to get into the lottery so we can choose the best fit for our family,” she said.
