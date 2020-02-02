Clemson Falls to Wake Forest, 56-44

The first half was a defensive battle, with the two teams combining to go 2-for-20 from 3-point range. Clemson took a 15-12 lead via a 3-point play by John Newman III. Newman, who scored seven points on the night, drew a foul while making an impressive up-and-under layup and sank the ensuing free throw. Wake Forest went on to lead 22-19 at the intermission, though, and started off the second half with a 14-0 run. The Tigers responded with a 9-0 run of their own, but the Demon Deacons pulled away down the stretch and won 56-44.