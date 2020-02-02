Colleton County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in searching for a missing man.
Michael Montijo, 55, was last seen Sunday, Jan. 26 on Camp Buddy Road. Montijo is described as being 5′5″ tall and around 165 pounds.
He has what’s described as salt and pepper hair and the letters “mm” tattooed on his forearm.
Deputies say he could be wearing a camouflage Gortex military-style jacket and blue jeans and could be suffering from medical issues.
Any with information on Montijo’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office at 843.5449.211.
