Coroner identifies victim of Summerville shooting, police still searching for suspects

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a fatal Saturday night shooting in Summerville.
20-year-old Tahaji Parish Jenkins, of Hollywood, was pronounced dead at the scene by the coroner just before 7 PM.
Initial calls came in Creekside mobile home park off Bacons Bridge Road at around 6:30, according to Summerville Police. Information officer Shaun Tumbleston says one man is dead and a woman is injured.
Officials say that an unknown number of suspects are still on the run.
The deceased has been transported to MUSC for an autopsy scheduled for Sunday.
The Summerville police Department and the Dorchester County Coroner’s Office are investigating.
