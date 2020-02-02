Deputies: Customer punches store clerk at Dollar General on James Island

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies responded to a Dollar General on James Island for an assault on Saturday afternoon.
According to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened at 1238 Camp Road just after 3:30 PM.
Deputies say a male customer got upset with a store clerk. He threw items at the clerk, punched her several times, then fled the premises.
The man was located on Seaside Lane and charged with assault and battery in the third degree.
The suspect’s name has not been released yet.
