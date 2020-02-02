Four Players Score In Double Figures To Lead Cougars To 79-70 Win Over Towson In Key CAA Battle

“I thought our guys really responded well to having a short turnaround this week. Anytime you play at 7 o’clock on Thursday and play at 2 o’clock on Saturday, you have a lot of decisions to make and what you do in-between. We showed great maturity in our preparation and the guys came out and did an unbelievable job of following the game plan. We looked like a team that really trusts each other. We had 15 assists. Early in the game, we were taking some shots that we did not need to take. We were very impulsive on some of the attempts we took early in the possession. Then, we started to get a little more patient and were moving around. They started to let the ball find their teammates for open threes, drive and dunk situations.”