Four Players Score In Double Figures To Lead Cougars To 79-70 Win Over Towson In Key CAA Battle

TOWSON, Md. – Four players scored in double figures including a game-high 28 outburst from Grant Riller as College of Charleston went 2-0 on its Colonial Athletic Association road swing with a 79-70 win at Towson on Saturday at SECU Arena.
Prior to the key CAA battle, the Cougars (14-9, 8-3 CAA) and Tigers (13-10, 7-4 CAA) were both in a three-way tie for second place in the conference race. Now, Charleston stands in a three-way tie for first with William & Mary and preseason favorite Hofstra.
Towson led by as many as 12 points in the first half and still held a double-digit margin with 1:24 left in the first half after Allen Betrand hit a 3-pointer to make it 38-28.
Riller knocked down a 3-pointer with a second left to cut the lead down to five, 38-33, at halftime.
Jaylen McManus hit a three of his own and followed with a layup to put Charleston in front, 41-40, three minutes into the second half of play. The Tigers pulled even at 48-48 midway through the half, but never retook the lead.
Brevin Galloway added 16 points for the Cougars, while McManus finished with 14 points and Sam Miller 10.
With the win, CofC ended Towson’s conference-leading seven-game win streak and swept the regular-season series.
The Tigers were led in the scoring column by Betrand with 18 points and CAA Rookie of the Week Jason Gibson, who had 16.
The Cougars will return home to host William & Mary (16-8, 8-3 CAA) on Thursday, Feb. 6 at 7 p.m. (ET) at TD Arena. Tickets can be purchased by calling (843) 953-COFC or going online at: www.CofCSports.com/tickets
POSTGAME NOTES
• For the 13th-consecutive game, College of Charleston went with the starting five of Zep Jasper, Grant Riller, Brevin Galloway, Jaylen McManus and Sam Miller (9-4).
• With the win, College of Charleston improved to 11-7 in the all-time series with Towson. It was the Cougars’ second-straight year to claim the regular-season sweep of the Tigers.
• Grant Riller registered a game-high 28 points on 9-of-13 shooting from the field and 8-for-9 shooting from the charity stripe at Towson. He extended his double-digit streak to 51-consecutive games and also added a team-leading six assists. Riller has now tabulated 2,308 career points to date.
• Brevin Galloway turned in his third-straight game in double figures with 16 points including a trio of 3-pointers at Towson.
• Zep Jasper grabbed a career-high seven rebounds all on the defensive end against the Tigers.
• Jaylen McManus recorded his 11th game this season in double figures with 14 points on 4-for-6 shooting from the field at towson. It marked his 15th double-figure scoring game of his career.
• Sam Miller reached double figures for the seventh time this season with 10 points and also led the Cougars in the rebounding column with a game-high eight boards at Towson.
• For the second-straight contest, the Cougars had one of their highest-scoring second halves of the season. They previously scored a season-high 47 second-half points at James Madison on Jan. 30 and followed that up with 46 second-half-points at Towson.
• CofC made the second-most assists (15) and second-most 3-pointers (12) in a single game this season against the Tigers. The Cougars also shot 52.3 percent from the field (23-of-44) – their third-best shooting percentage this year.
POSTGAME QUOTES
College of Charleston Head Coach Earl Grant
On the game …
“I thought our guys really responded well to having a short turnaround this week. Anytime you play at 7 o’clock on Thursday and play at 2 o’clock on Saturday, you have a lot of decisions to make and what you do in-between. We showed great maturity in our preparation and the guys came out and did an unbelievable job of following the game plan. We looked like a team that really trusts each other. We had 15 assists. Early in the game, we were taking some shots that we did not need to take. We were very impulsive on some of the attempts we took early in the possession. Then, we started to get a little more patient and were moving around. They started to let the ball find their teammates for open threes, drive and dunk situations.”
On Jaylen McManus’ solid game …
“He likes to shoot the ball. I’ve been force-feeding him the ball around the basket all throughout the year. Tonight, we did it a few times and he was fouled. We found a couple of situations in the game, where they (Towson) put a lot of attention on Grant (Riller). We put two big guys at the top of the key. He found some good rhythm threes and knocked them in. It was nice to see him have success.”