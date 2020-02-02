Here is the latest North and South Carolina sports news from The Associated Press

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Maik Kotsar scored a season-high 21 points and added 11 rebounds as South Carolina defeated Missouri 76-54 on Saturday. Kotsar is a 6-foot-10 senior who made his first seven shots and added four blocks for the Gamecocks. It was his second double-double this season and the fourth of his career. South Carolina has won five of its past six Southeastern Conference games after starting league play with two losses. Jermaine Couisnard had 15 points and AJ Lawson 13 for the Gamecocks. Xavier Pinson had 12 points to lead Missouri, which has lost five of its past six.