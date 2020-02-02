Highlanders outlast Bucs in overtime Saturday

RADFORD, Va. – Carlik Jones hit a game-tying shot at the horn to force overtime before the home Radford Highlanders ended Charleston Southern’s road win streak 77-74 in extra time Saturday in Big South men’s basketball action.
Charleston Southern (11-11, 5-5 Big South) took the preseason favorite Highlanders (13-9, 8-2 Big South) to the ropes thanks to Deontaye Buskey’s triple with just :35 on the clock and had a two-point advantage at 67-65 but Jones would hit the game-tying bucket.
Jones led all players with 28 points – 22 coming in the second half and overtime – while Buskey’s 16 on four treys paced the Buccaneer attack. Ty Jones (14), Phlandrous Fleming Jr. (13), Nate Louis (12) and Travis Anderson (11) all finished the night in double figures.
Radford outscored the Bucs 10-7 in overtime hitting three of their four free throws to grab a three-point win. The loss snaps a three-game win streak away from home for CSU and was the second overtime contest in as many weeks for the Bucs.
How It Happened
- Both teams came out trading baskets before the defenses settled-in and controlled the tempo. CSU would lead for nearly 13 minutes in the first half with their largest coming at 24-17 with 6:29 left
- CSU and Radford would trade six lead changes over the first half and both were led by Deontaye Buskey and Donald Hicks with eight points each
- The Bucs turned early Highlander mistakes into points on the other end forcing seven miscues and scoring 10 points
- Radford shot .522 in the first half to CSU’s .385 but the seven turnovers and five triples from the Bucs made it a 30-29 margin after 20 minutes
- After grabbing the 24-17 lead, CSU was outscored 13-5 over the final 6:29 of the half as Hicks hit a pair of triples to lead the spurt
- Charleston Southern began the second half with an 8-2 run over the first 1:30 before Radford would score the next five and knot it back up at 37-all at the first break
- The Highlanders would then go on a 7-0 run over the next 2:53 for their largest lead of the day at 11:58 before the Bucs would tie it back up.
- Both teams traded blows down the stretch before a Carlik Jones jumper at the buzzer forced a decisive overtime period tied at 67-all.
- Radford used a Jones trey to grab the lead in overtime before two defensive stands in the final 90 seconds sealed the 77-74 decision.
News and Notes
- Carlik Jones scored 22 of his 28 points in the second half and overtime to carry the Highlanders, who shot .556 as a team
- Five Bucs finished in double figures for the second-straight road game – the second overtime game as well in that span
- Neither team led by more than seven points in the ballgame with CSU holding theirs in the first half before overcoming a seven-point margin in the second
- Fleming nearly had a triple-double for the second time in three contests finishing with 13 points, seven rebounds and eight assists in the loss
Up Next
Charleston Southern takes the floor again Thursday night for one more contest in the Commonwealth of Virginia as they take on Longwood. Tipoff is slated for 7 p.m. on ESPN+ from Willett Hall with the Bucs looking to split the season series and remain perfect in Farmville.