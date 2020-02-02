Latest Georgia news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EST

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia's new U.S. senator faces a 2020 election battle shaping up to be so contentious, odds are it won't be over until 2021. Republican Kelly Loeffler got appointed to a Senate vacancy in December and must defend the seat in an open November election against Democrats and Republicans alike. She picked up two potent challengers last week. GOP Rep. Doug Collins is a frequent defender of President Donald Trump on Fox News Channel. Democrat Raphael Warnock is pastor of the Atlanta church where Martin Luther King Jr. preached. Two other Democrats are also running. If no candidate receives a majority of votes Nov. 3, the top two go to a runoff election on Jan. 5 next year.