Latest South Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EST

FARM AID
House considers relief fund for South Carolina farmers
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The South Carolina House is considering a bill that would create a relief fund for farmers that could be used before federal aid is granted or if help from the U.S. government never comes. The House Agriculture Committee approved the fund on a 14-2 vote Wednesday. The bill only establishes the fund. Money to fill it will have to be approved through the budget process. Supporters said disasters from the great flood in 2015 to Hurricane Matthew in 2016 and Hurricane Florence in 2018 show South Carolina farmers need more help than the slow and uncertain relief from the federal government.
POLICE AMBUSH
Officer wounded in 2018 ambush is State of the Union guest
FLORENCE, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina congressman is inviting as his special guest to the president's State of the Union address a police officer who survived a 2018 ambush. Republican U.S. Rep. Tom Rice said Florence County Sheriff's investigator Sarah Miller will be his guest for Tuesday's speech in Washington by President Donald Trump. Miller was one of seven officers shot outside a Florence house by a homeowner who ambushed them from a second floor window as they came for an appointment to talk to his son in a sexual assault case and serve a warrant. Two officers died and Miller and four others were hurt.
AP-US-CONFEDERATE-NAME-CHANGE
South Carolina's Confederate Relic Room ponders name change
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina's military museum is considering a name change that better covers all of its artifacts. The official name of the museum now is the South Carolina Confederate Relic Room and Military Museum. But museum leaders say they cover the entire 250 years of artifacts and not just the four years of the Confederacy. Any change with have to be approved by the Legislature, where leaders have vowed no changes for Civil War statues or names. So the museum plans to put its proposal in its strategic plan and wait. The national group that offers accreditation to the museum also suggested the name change.
SANTEE COOPER-TRIAL
Judge sets trial in lawsuit involving Santee Cooper
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A state judge has set April 20 as the start date for a trial deciding whether state-owned utility Santee Cooper should refund possibly billions of dollars to some 2.2 million ratepayers. The date set Thursday by state Judge Jean Toal was a victory for Santee Cooper’s ratepayers, who have been certified to join together to sue the utility, and whose lawyers had been pushing for more time to prepare their case. The lawsuit involves the $9 billion failed V.C. Summer nuclear project. News outlets report the case seeks to force Santee Cooper to refund customers what they have already paid in higher power bills for the project while also preventing the utility from charging customers any further for the unfinished plant.
NOMINEES WITHDRAW
SC governor loses 2 of his appointees after issues surface
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Two of South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster's choices to run state agencies have withdrawn after problems surfaced following their nominations. State Rep. Bobby Cox won't be the first director of the South Carolina Department of Veterans Affairs because of an 80-year-old state law banning a lawmaker from leading an agency created during his term. The law wasn't discovered until seven weeks after his nomination. And North Charleston Police Chief Reggie Burgess said he withdrew his nomination to run the Public Safety Department because of the toll on his family after the public learned about his tax debts at a confirmation hearing.
SC EDUCATION-MEETING MISSISSIPPI
SC looks to Mississippi as it works to improve education
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina lawmakers looking to improve education are looking west for some guidance. Invited by the legislature, Mississippi Education Superintendent Carey Wright gave a nearly hourlong presentation Thursday to South Carolina House members. Wright reviewed the various steps education officials had taken to drastically improve fourth grade math and reading scores. South Carolina and Mississippi both started working to improve reading in early elementary school about six or seven years ago. Wright's program increased the numbers of students reading at the proper grade level when they leave third grade from 52% to about 85%. Similar reading scores in South Carolina declined.