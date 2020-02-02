One dead, two injured in overnight crash in Dorchester County

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -South Carolina Highway Patrol has released the details surrounding a fatal crash that occurred in Dorchester Couty Friday night.
The crash occurred Friday at around 11 p.m on I-95 near the 79-mile marker., according to South Carolina Highway Patrol information officer Trooper Matt Southern.
Two cars were involved in the crash. The first was a 2004 Freightliner tractor-trailer. Highway Patrols says there was no trailer attached to the vehicle at the time of the crash.
The driver was wearing a seatbelt and sustained minor injuries and transported to an area hospital.
The second car was a 1994 Ford pickup truck. The driver and passenger were reportedly wearing seatbelts. The driver of the pickup truck died from their injuries Saturday.
Both cars were going northbound on I-95 at the time of the crash. Troopers say the driver of the pickup truck lost control of the truck, causing it to flip over in the roadway, at which time the pickup truck was hit by the Freightliner. Both cars ended up in the median against the cable barrier.
The crash remains under investigation by Highway Patrol. The identity of the deceased has not yet been released.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.