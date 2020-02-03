Colleton County School superintendent resigns

WALTEBRORO, S.C. (WCSC) - The superintendent of the Colleton County School District signed a separation agreement paving the way for his departure, the school board confirmed.
Dr. Franklin Foster submitted his resignation and will be on administrative leave with pay through Saturday, which will be his last day on the job, board members say.
The school board said Foster signed a separation agreement on Friday. There has been no official word on why he is leaving the district.
The school board went into executive session to discuss their next steps after making the announcement.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.