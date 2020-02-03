Deputies investigating after man stabbed to death during Beaufort Co. domestic dispute

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Beaufort County deputies are investigating after a man was stabbed to death Monday morning during a domestic dispute.
Just after 12:20 a.m. deputies responded to a home on Harold Drive in Burton where a man had been stabbed. Jamel Brown, 36, then died during surgery at MUSC.
Investigators later found there was a fight between Brown and a woman at the house which led to a fight between Brown and a male juvenile.
Brown was stabbed during the fight with the juvenile, deputies said. All parties involved have been cooperative with the investigation and nobody has been charged. The knife believed to have been used in the stabbing was recovered inside the house.
A forensic autopsy will be completed on Brown’s body Tuesday. The case remains under investigation.
