Deputies investigating shots fired in Hollywood

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says a home was damaged Sunday night by gunfire.
Just before 7:30 p.m. Sunday, deputies responded to a reported shooting in the 6200 block of Ballpark Road in Hollywood, according to Capt. Roger Antonio.
There were no reported injuries in the incident, he said.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 843-202-1700 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.
