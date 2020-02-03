Earth Fare to close all grocery stores including 2 Lowcountry locations

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The grocery store chain Earth Fare has announced plans to close all of its locations, which include two in the Lowcountry.
Officials said Monday that all employees have been notified.
“Earth Fare has been proud to serve the natural and organic grocery market, and the decision to begin the process of closing our stores was not entered into lightly," the company said in a statement. “We’d like to thank our Team Members for their commitment and dedication to serving our customers, and our vendors and suppliers for their partnership.”
Officials said “continued challenges in the retail industry,” stopped the company’s progress and it couldn’t refinance its debt.
“As a result, Earth Fare is not in a financial position to continue to operate on a go-forward basis," officials said. “As such, we have made the difficult, but necessary decision to commence inventory liquidation sales while we continue to engage in a process to find potential suitors for our stores.”
Earth Fare is encouraging shoppers to take advantage of savings at “very significant” price reductions. Store fixtures will also be for sale as part of the liquidation process.
The two Charleston stores are on Folly Road in the South Windermere shopping center as well as a location on North Main Street in Summerville.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.