I-526 bus route among new Mt. Pleasant transit options being considered

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - A bus route connecting Mount Pleasant, Daniel Island, and North Charleston via I-526 is one of the new transit options the Berkeley-Charleston-Dorchester Council of Governments is considering.
It’s all part of the Mount Pleasant transit study that was released on Monday. The 10-year vision lays out plans that total $71 million, but it’s up to the town leaders about which projects they’d want to prioritize.
“It came out of a year-and-a-half effort of community outreach, analysis, and stakeholder engagement to really understand what is the community vision of transit in the town of Mount Pleasant and what are the steps we need to take to get there," BCDCOG’s principal planner Sharon Hollis said. “One of the alternatives would be an express bus that would connect Mount Pleasant, Daniel Island, and North Charleston."
She added they are working with the state’s department of transportation to see how buses may be given priority on I-526, a corridor the SCDOT is also looking at improving.
The new plans were outlined during the town’s transportation committee meeting on Monday afternoon.
“Mount Pleasant represents a unique opportunity for public transit and for public transportation," BCDCOG spokesperson Daniel Brock said. "It’s set up and planned a little bit differently then perhaps the grid you would see on the peninsula in Charleston, and town leaders and the Berkeley, Charleston, Dorchester County of Governments recognize that are looking at options that make sense for an area that is ready for public transit that might look a little different than a fixed route bus.”
No action was taken during the meeting, but Mayor Will Haynie said the committee members will take a look at the plans and follow up with questions as necessary.
