Kobe and Gianna Bryant mural in Texas vandalized with word ‘rapist’

AUSTIN, Texas (KEYE/CBS Newspath) - A central Austin mural paying tribute to Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna, who were killed in a helicopter crash, was defaced again.
Some time overnight, someone wrote the word “rapist” with marker.
Just hours after it was unveiled Thursday night, someone wrote the same thing referencing the 2003 rape allegations made against the late NBA superstar by a Colorado woman.
“It’s disrespectful and at the same time he was tried in court and it’s over and done with. It’s not for anyone to vandalize a portrait in memory of someone,” a resident said.
The artists have not retouched it, but people cleaned the markings with water.
