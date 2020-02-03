Latest Georgia news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

FATAL CONTRACTOR DISPUTE
Contractor charged after customer's body found in landfill
FLEMING ISLAND, Fla. (AP) — A Florida contractor is facing murder charges after the body of a disgruntled customer was found in a Georgia landfill. Authorities say the body of 65-year-old Susan Mauldin was found last week in a Folkston, Georgia, landfill. She disappeared in October after demanding a refund from 45-year-old Corey Binderim, who had not finished the job she hired him for. Investigators say they received information that led them to the landfall and a search began two weeks ago. Up to 90 searchers participated and more 7,300 tons of trash was moved before Mauldin's body was found. An autopsy is pending.
PET STORES-ANIMAL SALES
County debates whether to ban sales of animals at pet stores
A Georgia county is debating whether to ban the sales of animals at pet stores. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that more than 100 people showed up at a recent public hearing in Cobb County. Many supported a ban. Some said pet stores use deceptive sales practices or obtain their animals from “pet mills.” Lawyer James Balli, who represents Petland in Kennesaw, says the business buys animals only from responsible breeders. Commissioners expressed hesitation about a ban. Commissioner JoAnn Birrell said it's a state issue and should be dealt with by the General Assembly. Another public hearing is set for Feb. 11.
GUN IN CHURCH
Police: Gun left in church by woman 'uncomfortable' with it
PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. (AP) — Police were called to an Atlanta-area church after someone found a gun inside, but it turns out that it was left by a woman who thought it would be safer there than at her home. A Facebook post from the Peachtree City Police Department says officers were called Saturday to Holy Trinity Catholic Church after a member found a rifle under a jacket in the chapel. The department says investigators worked through the night to find the owner. The statement says the gun was left in the church by a mentally ill woman who lives with the rifle's owner.
FATAL CRASH-GEORGIA
Victims of fiery GA interstate crash identified
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia authorities have identified the two people killed in a fiery road crash as the drivers of a Volkswagen Passat and a tank truck that was hauling thousands of gallons of fuel. News agencies report that Gwinnett County police say 31-year-old Emerald Lynn of Norcross had just stopped her car after an earlier accident Saturday on Interstate 85 northwest of Atlanta. Police say 44-year-old Yonas Worku of Snellville was unable to stop his Freightliner in time to avoid the car. The truck overturned and exploded.
ELECTION 2020-HOUSE-GEORGIA
Lawmakers bid for Collins' northeast Georgia US House seat
ATLANTA (AP) — Two Republican state lawmakers are running for a northeast Georgia congressional seat after Republican Rep. Doug Collins announced a bid for U.S. Senate. Collins announced on Wednesday that he’s challenging recently appointed GOP Sen. Kelly Loeffler in a special election in November. His announcement provides an opening for Republicans with aspirations to take his current seat representing Georgia’s heavily conservative 9th congressional district. State Sen. John Wilkinson of Toccoa and State Rep. Kevin Tanner of Dawsonville quickly announced campaigns for the seat. The candidates will face a primary in May followed by a general election in November.
AP-US-FATAL-CRASH-GEORGIA
Police: 2 dead in fiery interstate crash near Atlanta
ATLANTA (AP) — Authorities say a multi-vehicle crash that sent large flames and dense black smoke billowing over a busy interstate near Atlanta has left at least two people dead. Police in Georgia's Gwinnett County said the accident in northbound lanes of Interstate 85 happened at about 7:50 a.m. Saturday. Police reported hearing a loud explosion and said a tanker truck and a passenger vehicle were completely engulfed in flames. The crash shut down traffic in both directions for several hours.
AP-GA-WASTEWATER PLANT IMPROVEMENTS
South Georgia city aims for $7.5M in wastewater improvements
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Officials in one south Georgia city are seeking $7.5 million to improve a wastewater treatment plant that's been ordered to upgrade. The Thomasville Times-Enterprise reports the facility needs structural work, plus upgrades to improve capacity. Officials say old concrete is at risk, meaning a heavy storm could create a failure. The city will have trouble accommodating new and expanding businesses without any extra capacity. The Georgia Environmental Protection Division told the city on June 1 that it had three years to reach compliance. Thomasville seeks $5.7 million from the U.S. Economic Development Administration to pay for 80% of needed work.
PERRY-PODCAST PLATFORM
Tyler Perry inspires emerging podcaster to "build her own"
ATLANTA (AP) — When Tyler Perry told the audience at the 2019 BET Awards that “while you’re fighting for a seat at the table, I’ll be down in Atlanta building my own,” Sheletta Brundidge was listening. Brundidge is a producer at WCCO Radio in Minneapolis and host of the Two Haute Mamas podcast. In a Twitter message, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution said Brundidge recalled Perry's advice and the result is the podcast platform SHEletta Makes Me Laugh. Among the podcasts are “J.E.T. Setting Divas,” with globe-trotting travelers Jeanette, Evette and Tina; and “Mommy & Me,”which Brundidge does with her 13-year-old son, Andrew.