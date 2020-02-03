Lowcountry sees several Coronavirus cases every year, but none from newest strain yet

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The number of reported Coronavirus cases is on the rise around the world, but in the Lowcountry, so is the number of flu cases.
There have been 1,195 positive flu tests since October 1, reported by Trident Medical Center, Center Point and Monks Corner Medical Center.
At Trident Medical Center, 55 of the cases resulted in hospitalizations. But there are still at least a few weeks left in the expected flu season.
Meanwhile, the new Chinese strain of coronavirus is estimated to have affected 11 people throughout the country, none of which were in South Carolina.
"The flu is very prevalent right now," Scott Hayes, a doctor at Trident Medical Center said. "Especially in people with pre-existing diseases such as diabetes or the extremes of age. So young children or elderly adults are more susceptible to things like pneumonia and secondary infections from the flu virus."
Doctors at Trident Medical Center are urging everyone to keep up with general hygiene by washing your hands, covering your cough, and getting your flu shots because this year’s flu season is not over.
Several strains of coronavirus are reported at Trident Medical Center every year, but none have been reported that are the same strain as the one currently hitting hard in mainland China. The strain in China is known to spread more easily and have worse symptoms. But despite no reported cases, doctors say they are still taking precautionary measures.
"From the new virus we always ask people if they have traveled to a foreign country," Hayes said. "So if they have traveled to a foreign country we will be more preemptive in isolating those patients and working with the CDC for further guidance."
Both viruses are most dangerous to high-risk patients. Neither virus currently has a specific treatment, and doctors say most of the time symptoms will go away on their own. Doctors can prescribe pain or fever medication, but the CDC says a room humidifier or a hot shower can often help relieve symptoms.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.