Man rescues woman who accidentally drove into pond

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A West Ashley woman was rescued early Sunday morning after mistakenly driving into to a pond.
It happened around midnight in the Shadowmoss subdivision.
Christine Bucia says she had just dropped off her grandaughter and was heading home. Bucia was driving on Shadowmoss Parkway when she says the headlights from a car coming in her direction blinded her.
She made a right turn believing it was a street. It turned out it wasn’t.
“Totally missed that and drove right into a pond,” Bucia said Monday. “As I literally hit the sidewalk I was like oh no and that fast I was going in.”
Bucia says she tried to open her door but it wouldn't budge.
"I threw it into park, shut the truck off, grabbed my keys, don't know why, rolled the window down and climbed out the window and stood in the window screaming at the top of my lungs for help," she said.
Toby and Kristie Turbeville live right next door to the pond. Kristie heard noises outside. Toby went to the front porch and saw Bucia inside her partially submerged truck in the middle of the pond.
He sprang into action.
"When I got to her I told her I got you now, don't worry. we're gonna get you to the bank," Turbeville said.
"I know how to swim but my panic set in and my legs were like jello, I was paralyzed. I'm gonna die in the pond and nobody will find me until at least daybreak," Bucia said.
"We sat on the bank right here and watched her car completely submerge where the only thing you could see were the lights were still on," Turbeville said.
"It was definitely something high up there watching over my shoulder protecting me and I can't thank them enough, it's going to bring me to tears again," Bucia said.
Turbeville says he wants to see a barrier put up by the pond to prevent anyone else from driving into it.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.