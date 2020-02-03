Man suffers serious injuries after ATV flips over and lands on him in Colleton Co.

Authorities said a 30-year-old man suffered serious injuries after the ATV he was riding flipped over and landed on him. (Source: Picture provided)
By Live 5 Web Staff | February 3, 2020 at 3:03 PM EST - Updated February 3 at 3:04 PM

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities said a 30-year-old man suffered serious injuries after the ATV he was riding flipped over and landed on him.

Colleton County Fire-Rescue officials said it happened Sunday evening at 6:06 p.m.

“Firefighter-Paramedics found the man lying face down on a dirt road,” CCFR officials said."They treated his injuries and immobilized him prior to transporting him to a nearby field to meet with the CARE Flight medical helicopter."

A report states he was then flown to the Trauma Center at Trident Hospital in North Charleston.

The sheriff’s office is investigating the accident.

