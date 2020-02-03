Man suffers serious injuries after ATV flips over and lands on him in Colleton Co.

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities said a 30-year-old man suffered serious injuries after the ATV he was riding flipped over and landed on him.
Colleton County Fire-Rescue officials said it happened Sunday evening at 6:06 p.m.
“Firefighter-Paramedics found the man lying face down on a dirt road,” CCFR officials said."They treated his injuries and immobilized him prior to transporting him to a nearby field to meet with the CARE Flight medical helicopter."
A report states he was then flown to the Trauma Center at Trident Hospital in North Charleston.
The sheriff’s office is investigating the accident.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.