Neighborhood on high alert after shooting leaves one dead, another injured

SUMMERVILLE S.C. (WCSC) - Police are still investigating after a shooting in Summerville left one man dead. Neighbors and witnesses say they’re still unnerved by the violence in their community.
Today, the Dorchester County Coroner’s Office identified 20-year-old Tahaji Parish Jenkins, of Hollywood, as the man who was found dead in a mobile home. The other victim's condition is still unknown.
Neighbor Audra Wright said she watched the shooting right across the street from her bathroom window while relaying the scene with 9-11. She said she saw a man shooting into the home.
"We heard a gunshot first and we thought it was a firecracker," Wright said. "[I was] very scared because this is the first time, I've lived here since '99 and we've never had anything like this happen."
Police responded to Creekside mobile home park off Bacons Bridge Road after initial calls around 6:20 p.m. Saturday.
"It was three different spurts of gunshots. After the first one, I just kind of realized, hey, that's not fireworks anymore," Neighbor Cheyanne Black said. "It's different, it's a shock," Black said. "This is usually a quiet little neighborhood and for something to happen that close, it's scary."
Police have not yet given an update on their search for suspects. The Summerville Police Department and the Dorchester County Coroner’s Office are investigating.
