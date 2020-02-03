New senior living community coming to James Island

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - A new senior living community will soon be coming to James Island.
For the first time, the public is invited to discuss the concept Monday night at the City of Charleston's Design Review Board meeting.
The new apartments will be on Cross Creek Road near James Island Christian School off Folly Road near Maybank Highway.
The designs for the proposed apartments include four individual buildings with four stories each. There are 111 units expected which could house up to 200 people.
The units are aimed at people 55 and older. Because it is geared toward senior living, there is a slightly lower parking requirement. The design includes about 93 surface spaces and 111 spaces in a parking garage.
The idea is for folks to live and work in the same area and have their services nearby.
“In the City of Charleston, we’ve seen more requests for senior living, especially in good locations, close in to town,” Jacob Lindsey, the director of Charleston’s Planning, Preservation, and Sustainability Department, said. “That seems to be something that there is demand for.”
This is set to be the first time the Design Review Board will be discussing the way the apartments will look. The meeting is set for Monday at 4:30 p.m. at the Gaillard Center Municipal Building. It is open to the public.
