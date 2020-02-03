One dead following shooting in Myrtle Beach, police investigating

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Police are on the scene after a reported deadly shooting in a Myrtle Beach housing complex.
Cpl. Tom Vest with the Myrtle Beach Police Department says police are investigating a shooting incident in the 500 block of 65th Avenue North.
The Horry County Coroner’s Office confirms one person has died as a result of the shooting. Officials added an autopsy will be conducted tomorrow.
The coroner’s office could not immediately release the name of the person who died.
Vest says call came in around 5:15 p.m.
WMBF News will continue to update this developing story as more information is made available.
