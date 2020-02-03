SC mother accused of leaving six children at home alone

Court records show Adams pleaded guilty in 2014 to child neglect charges. According to a Rock Hill Police report, Adams neglected to get her 5-month-old child medical care after he was bitten by ants. The police report stated the child had a severe rash from an allergic reaction to the bites. The family member who reported the incident to police, said a doctor told them the rash could have been life threatening due to the child’s young age.