SC mother accused of leaving six children at home alone

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - A Rock Hill mother is accused of leaving her six children, who range from 1-year to 8 years old, alone on Super Bowl Sunday. The mother was found a short time later at a nearby bar.
Police say they were called to a home on Whitner Street to do a welfare check around 8 p.m. Officers arrived to find a 1-year-old, 3-year-old, 4-year-old, two 7 year olds, and an 8-year-old, alone in the home.
The children’s mother, identified as 30-year-old Martika Adams, was found at Sports Unlimited on Albright Road. Police say Adams didn’t plan to return home until Monday morning.
Adams was arrested and charged with six counts of unlawful neglect of a child and possession of marijuana.
The children are being cared for by a family member and DSS has been notified.
“She don’t need to leave them in the house by themselves, they can’t take care of themselves, what if someone broke in the house,” A neighbor who did not want to be identified said.
A judge denied Adams bond in Rock Hill court Monday morning. She will be held at the York County Detention Center until her next hearing.
Court records show Adams pleaded guilty in 2014 to child neglect charges. According to a Rock Hill Police report, Adams neglected to get her 5-month-old child medical care after he was bitten by ants. The police report stated the child had a severe rash from an allergic reaction to the bites. The family member who reported the incident to police, said a doctor told them the rash could have been life threatening due to the child’s young age.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.