Spring-like temperatures to start first week of February

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - High pressure will supply plenty of sunshine and mild temperatures as we begin our first full week of February. Highs will be in the 70s over the next several days. A strong storm system will push through the Southeast later this week bringing the potential for rain and storms on Thursday. A few storms may be strong to severe. We’ll keep you updated. Dry weather will return on Friday with a nice weekend ahead. Highs will cool from the 70s ahead of the front to the 60s behind the front.