One in custody after 14-year-old boy dies in Myrtle Beach shooting, police say

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A person is in custody in connection to the fatal shooting of a 14-year-old boy, according to Cpl. Tom Vest with Myrtle Beach police.
Horry County Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler identified the victim as Anthony Lemay.
Lemay’s autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.
The name of the person in custody was not immediately available.
The shooting remains under investigation by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, Myrtle Beach police and the coroner’s office.
