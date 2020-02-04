After 45 years, S.C. deputies continue search for woman’s killer

HILTON HEAD, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says a $5,000 could go to anyone who can help them close a 45-year-old death investigation.
Dorothy Kay Olbert was 50 years old on Feb. 4, 1975, when her husband reported her missing from their Hilton Head home. Olbert attended a church meeting that night and never came home, her husband said. At approximately midnight, he called deputies to report her missing.
At approximately 12:45 a.m. the next morning, her body was found outside her vehicle near the back gate of Shipyard Plantation.
A forensic autopsy determined she died from blunt force trauma to the head.
There was no apparent motive to Olbert's killing and investigators say she had no known enemies.
Limited forensic technology available in 1975 failed to link anyone to the crime, and though investigators conducted numerous interviews, no suspects were identified.
Deputies say that no matter how insignificant it may seem, any information offered in reference to a cold case could prove to be the missing link needed to solve the case.
Anyone with information on Olbert’s death is asked to contact Maj.Bob Bromage at 843-255-3402, 843-816-8013 or robertb@bcgov.net. You may also contact Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.
